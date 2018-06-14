Job Title: Business Development Executives
Company: MP Engineering Contractor
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
MP Engineering Contractors Ltd is an indigenous Engineering company, duly registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja in 1993 and it started operations the same year, maintaining, servicing and repairing generators, air-conditioners and vehicles for various companies.
Having been in business for a decade, we have been able to spread our professional tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the country as we have carried out one or two major projects in practically all major cities in the country.
Job Requirements:
o Previous marketing experience with proven track record of business yields will be given serious consideration
o Ability use online marketing platforms to attract sales
o Writing of proposals and appreciable email etiquette is essential
o Ability to identify new business opportunities and threats the organization is exposed to at all times.
o Proven ability to discover and break into new markets while maintaining existing ones.
o Establishment of strong network of channel-of-sales in both local and international market.
Skills:
o Creative and innovative
o Negotiation
o Leadership(essential)
o Effective communication skill
o Problem Solving and goal getting skill
Qualification and Experience:
o Candidates should possess BSc/HND in relevant field
o Minimum of 3 years work experience in similar role.Apply to this job