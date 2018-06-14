Job Title: Business Development ExecutivesCompany: MP Engineering ContractorJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMP Engineering Contractors Ltd is an indigenous Engineering company, duly registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja in 1993 and it started operations the same year, maintaining, servicing and repairing generators, air-conditioners and vehicles for various companies.Having been in business for a decade, we have been able to spread our professional tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the country as we have carried out one or two major projects in practically all major cities in the country.Job Requirements:o Previous marketing experience with proven track record of business yields will be given serious considerationo Ability use online marketing platforms to attract saleso Writing of proposals and appreciable email etiquette is essentialo Ability to identify new business opportunities and threats the organization is exposed to at all times.o Proven ability to discover and break into new markets while maintaining existing ones.o Establishment of strong network of channel-of-sales in both local and international market.Skills:o Creative and innovativeo Negotiationo Leadership(essential)o Effective communication skillo Problem Solving and goal getting skillQualification and Experience:o Candidates should possess BSc/HND in relevant fieldo Minimum of 3 years work experience in similar role.