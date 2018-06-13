Jun 13, 2018, 10:15 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: When we were telling you
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: When we were telling you (Read 198 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Funny Joke: When we were telling you
«
on:
Apr 26, 2016, 03:54 AM »
When your wife does homework for your kids and they get zero. Then you start remembering when we were telling you that, "It's not all about physical beauty".
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: When we were telling you
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2