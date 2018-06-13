Pages: [1]   Go Down

One liner Joke: Marriage Fact

One liner Joke: Marriage Fact
I just heard last year that 4,153,237 people got married in 2015...

I don't want to start any trouble or something, but shouldn't that be an even number?
