Jun 13, 2018, 10:22 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke: Read Again
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke: Read Again (Read 293 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Hilarious Joke: Read Again
«
on:
Apr 26, 2016, 05:14 AM »
This Dog is Dog what Dog you Dog use Dog to Dog keep Dog an Dog idiot Dog busy Dog for Dog 20 Dog seconds Dog.
Read again without the word "Dog".
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke: Read Again
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2