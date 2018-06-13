Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Read Again  (Read 293 times)

yetadem

« on: Apr 26, 2016, 05:14 AM »
This Dog is Dog what Dog you Dog use Dog to Dog keep Dog an Dog idiot Dog busy Dog for Dog 20 Dog seconds Dog.

Read again without the word "Dog".
