Author Topic: One liner Joke: Real Name  (Read 342 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Real Name
« on: Apr 26, 2016, 05:31 AM »
The best way to know a Nigerian Girl's real name is to ask for her bank account details... That's when "Natasha Hills" turns to "Chinasa Okoro lobatan."
