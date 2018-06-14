Job Title: Contact Center ManagerCompany: AdexenLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 10 yearsJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Customer CareAdexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering an Supply chain.Job Description: – Managing the operations of the support centre; ad reviewing, email support, inbound calls, outbound campaigns, telemarketing, telesales and user verification. – Setting and meeting performance targets for speed, efficiency and quality Forecasting, analyzing and reporting KPI figures on weekly and monthly basis – Help achieve daily quantitative targets and service levels – Monitor progress and ensure timelines are met – Ensure that all infrastructure works efficiently – Organizing staffing; including shift patterns and the number of staff required to meet demand – Reviewing the performance of staff, identifying training needs and planning sessions – Preparing roster for customer support team – Training, coaching, motivating and retaining staff and coordinating bonus, reward and incentive schemes – Maintain the log for agent leaves, vacation and planning of anpower for emergency situations. – Monitoring random reviews andcustomer support emails to improve quality, minimize errors and track operative performance Mystery call reporting – Recording statistics, user rates and the performance levels of the centre and preparing reports – Handling complex customer complaints or enquiries. – Follow up on all the activities sent and share team workload – Provide action plan to agents on basis of findings – Maintaining up-to-date of the industry developmentsExpectations: – Minimum 10 years of experience from Contact Centers in Telcos or other leading company with a significant Contact Center department – Minimum 3 years of experience of managing a contact center department – Must have studied Business, Finance, Economics or equivalent from a leading university – Enjoy networking and building relationships – Leadership skills with strong interpersonal and social skills with a proven track record of exceeding onset targets – Tenacious, ambitious and a great communicator – Internet and public friendly – Written and oral fluency of Bangla and English is required.