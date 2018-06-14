Job Title: Institutional / Key Accounts Manager
Company: May & Baker Nigeria Plc
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 10 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales/Marketing
May & Baker Nigeria Plc – We are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.
Job Descriptions: – Reporting to the Head, Pharma Sales & Marketing, the preferred candidate will be responsible for the co-ordination of Institutional /key accounts to ensure development and implementation of agreed sales / marketing plans aimed at enhancing the company’s competitive market position.
Qualifications: – He / She must have hands-on experience in managing institutional medical representatives and demand creation in tertiary institutions. – Candidates should possess good analytical ability, strong oral and written communication abilities, good presentation skills, good planning, co-ordination and decision making skills. – Candidates should possess B.Pharm or a Degree in Biological Sciences. – MBA will be an added advantage,
Membership of relevant professional bodies, 10 – 15 years Sales / Marketing management experience with a reputable company in the healthcare.Apply to this job