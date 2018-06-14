Job Title: Online Marketing ManagerCompany: AdexenLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsJob Field: ICT / Computer Media / Advertising / Branding Sales / MarketingAdexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering an Supply chain.Job Descriptions: – Managing the entire online marketing budget for company across multiple channels & device and ensure that ROI and targets are being met. – Execute and optimize all Search advertising activities including keyword research, campaign creation, writing ad copies, and optimizing the campaigns based on KPIs. – Execute and optimize all display advertising activities including re-targeting, dynamic campaigns across GDN, Facebook and other partners. – Execute and optimize Mobile App campaigns including new user acquisition and re engagement. – Analyzing the results and performance of all channels in total and individually. – Responsible for budget allocation across channels based on performance & Keeping track of spend and budgets. – Coordinate with designers and come up with banners and update creative constantly for better CTR. – Provide consultancy to internal and external stakeholders in the best way to achieve their KPIs. – Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in digital marketing and measurement. – Handle all stakeholder communication from daily queries to weekly catch ups to Post Campaign Analysis reports. – Manage weekly & monthly reporting on the performance of all search, display & App campaigns to marketing director and central team.Expectations: – Minimum of 4 years work experience in Performance Marketing from a reputed organization; with good knowledge in managing PPC campaigns, Google AdWords & Facebook advertising, and third party tools such as double click bid management. – Bachelor’s /B.B.A Degree preferably in Information Technology from any reputed University – 4 years experience in Performance Marketing. – Proven track record of management of PPC campaigns – Experience working with large budget. – Extensive Experience with Google AdWords & Facebook advertising.