Author Topic: Comedy Joke: 100 Marks  (Read 317 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: 100 Marks
« on: Apr 27, 2016, 12:14 PM »
Akpos got home from school...

AKPOS: Daddy, I got 100 marks at school today.

DADDY: (very happy) Wow! How did u get it?

AKPOS: From our teacher's cane!
