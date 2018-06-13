Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Good for Nothing  (Read 390 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: Good for Nothing
« on: Apr 27, 2016, 12:27 PM »
Remember when your primary school teacher told you that you're good for nothing but now you are the admin of three Whatsapp groups?

My brother, you made it!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 