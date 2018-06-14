Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Human Capacity Development Consultants (HCDC) LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingHuman Capacity Development Consultants (HCDC) Limited is a vibrant and innovative company committed to the goal of developing human capital in organisations for exceptional business results. We build organisations to achieve optimum performance by developing their human capacity to peak productivity levels. We are committed to excellence, service & integrity.JOB DESCRIPTION: – The Sales Manager will analyze statistical data such as mortality, sickness, disability etc. and probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. To build and maintain a high performance sales organization to effectively achieve business objectivesRESPONSIBILITIES: – Responsible for obtaining profitable results through the sales team by developing the team through motivation, counseling, skills development and product knowledge development – Manage the sales administration function, operational performance reporting, streamlining processes and systems wherever possible, and advising senior management on maximizing business relationships and creating an environment where customer service can flourish – Responsible for managing the sales team, developing a business plan covering sales, revenue, and expense controls, meeting agreed targets, and promoting the organisation’s presence – Assist in the development of the annual marketing plan, specifically advising on: realistic forecasts for each product and territory (based on historical data, market trends, competitive activity, promotional strategy and sales effort), realistic costs of operating the sales force; and sales promotion programme plans – Ensure that all sales representative activities are in accordance with the guidelines of the Code of Medical Ethics – Responsible for the planning, recruitment, direction, organisation and control of sales representatives to accomplish specific objectives – Responsible for monitoring the performance of the sales team by establishing a system of reports and communications involving sales reports, cyclical sales meetings, sales newsletters and electronic bulletins – Plan and implement a specific appraisal system that describes the responsibilities and performance standards for each member of the sales team, set individual territory sales and commission targets and administer the commission plan – Personally observe the performance of medical representatives in the field on a regular basis – Provide high standards of ongoing training for the medical representatives so that they possess sufficient medical and technical knowledge to present information on the company’s products in an accurate and balanced manner – Overseeing the implementation of the sales strategyREQUIREMENTS: – Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences or Business administration. Masters would be an added advantage – Minimum age of 35years – Knowledge of business and management principles and practices – Should have experience in working with an executive team – Minimum of 10+ years’ experience in a similar role, preferably in the insurance and/or financial services industry – Excellent oral and written communication skills – Strong relations management skills – Self-driven and self-motivated. – Computer literate and have excellent presentation skills – Ability to develop and manage business relationships directly with Multinational Companies and leading Nigerian Companies.