Funniest Joke: School Reunion
Topic: Funniest Joke: School Reunion
Funniest Joke: School Reunion
My former schoolmates sent me a message saying we should pay N50, 000 for Secondary School Reunion...
I replied, "N50, 000 for just Secondary School reunion?!!! It's not by force to see you all. We shall meet in Heaven!"
