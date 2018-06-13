Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funniest Joke: School Reunion
My former schoolmates sent me a message saying we should pay N50, 000 for Secondary School Reunion...

I replied, "N50, 000 for just Secondary School reunion?!!! It's not by force to see you all. We shall meet in Heaven!"
