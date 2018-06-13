Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: New Password  (Read 263 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: New Password
« on: Apr 28, 2016, 08:14 AM »
A husband and wife were trying to set up a new password to their computer. The husband put 'MYP*NIS'

The wife immediately fell on the floor laughing because of what she saw on the computer screen, "Error. Not long enough!"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 