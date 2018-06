TEACHER: What do you do after class?1ST STUDENT: I buy weed from Akpos.2ND STUDENT: I go to Akpos' house to buy a cigarette.3RD STUDENT: I pass by Akpos' house to buy gin.4TH STUDENT: I always go home to do my assignments.TEACHER: Great!!! I hereby nominate you as class prefect to be a good example to your colleagues...What's your name again?4TH STUDENT: Akpos!