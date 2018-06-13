A fine and sweet lady went to a pastor and said, "Pastor I'm above 40 and still single. I've gone out with twenty guys but when the time calls for marriage they..." She started crying."My daughter stop crying, I think you have a spiritual husband." said the pastor."Yes I have noticed that and that's why I'm here for you to help me."The pastor got attracted to her sweet body and wanted to take advantage of it. He gazed at her romantically and said, "You see, your spiritual husband kept some repellents in your privates. So I need to go in there, destroy it and then anoint the place.""But that's against the will of God!" said the lady.The pastor got angry and said, "Are you here to teach me the bible or you came for deliverance?""Forgive me sir.""Don`t you know that some demons require extraordinary pattern before you can get rid of them?" explained the pastor.The frustrated lady accepted.After few minutes of lovemaking, he said to her, "You are now free and will get married soonest."The lady thanked him and said, "I hope any man that makes love to me from today will no longer die again."