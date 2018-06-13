A newly married couple was taking a walk when a dog suddenly ran towards them and threatened to bite. They both knew it would bite them. Then the husband lifted the wife up to let the dog bite him instead. The dog stopped before them, barked and barked for a while and ran backwards and left them.The husband put the wife down expecting a kiss or a hug from her for being so protective of her. But instead, the wife shouted, "I have seen people throwing stones and sticks at dogs but this is the first time I am seeing someone trying to throw his wife at a dog!"