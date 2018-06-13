I was on a bus going to Abuja. The guy on the front seat had never been in the front seat of any motor vehicle before in his life. As we were leaving Lagos, he was surprised to see the driver changing gears now and then.When we got to Ibadan, the bus stopped and everyone got out of the bus to stretch and buy food, but this guy, sitting in the front, remained alone on the bus. When we all got back on the bus. The front guy gave the driver the gear lever and said, "Driver take... this is the thing you have been struggling to pull out ever since we left Lagos."