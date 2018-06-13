Jun 13, 2018, 10:14 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Humorous joke: Girls are wicked!
Author
Topic: Humorous joke: Girls are wicked! (Read 528 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
Humorous joke: Girls are wicked!
Apr 28, 2016, 09:43 AM
A Girl can comfortably introduce two guys who she's dating to each other... She will be like, "My love, meet 'My Sweetheart'.
And the two foolish boyfriends will be shaking hands like, "Chairman how far nah?"
