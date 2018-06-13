Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Humorous joke: Girls are wicked!  (Read 528 times)

yetadem

Humorous joke: Girls are wicked!
« on: Apr 28, 2016, 09:43 AM »
A Girl can comfortably introduce two guys who she's dating to each other... She will be like, "My love, meet 'My Sweetheart'.

And the two foolish boyfriends will be shaking hands like, "Chairman how far nah?"
