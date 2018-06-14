Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sales Executive Job at Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)  (Read 162 times)

Jobrib

Sales Executive Job at Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)
« on: Apr 29, 2016, 01:32 AM »
Job Title: Sales Executive

Company: Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND   

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

.

Workforce Management Centre (WFMC) is a solution based business consulting firm with focus on providing solutions to help our clients bridge the gap between Strategy Development, Talent Acquisition, Strategy Execution and Organizational Performance.

.

Requirements: – Candidate must have an OND/HND/B.Sc with a minimum of Lower Credit and Second Class Lower respectively. – Experience in Sales would be an added advantage. – Candidate must reside in Apapa, Ebute Metta, Akute, Lagos and Victoria Island.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 