Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Workforce Management Centre (WFMC)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWorkforce Management Centre (WFMC) is a solution based business consulting firm with focus on providing solutions to help our clients bridge the gap between Strategy Development, Talent Acquisition, Strategy Execution and Organizational Performance.Requirements: – Candidate must have an OND/HND/B.Sc with a minimum of Lower Credit and Second Class Lower respectively. – Experience in Sales would be an added advantage. – Candidate must reside in Apapa, Ebute Metta, Akute, Lagos and Victoria Island.