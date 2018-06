TEACHER: Who can Prove that 2/10 = 2!JESSICA: This a wrong question.BOATENG: There's no way that is possible.DAVID: It can't be proven.AKPOS: I can solve it very easily sir,Two/Ten = wo/en ( T with T cancel )w = 23rd lettero = 15th lettere = 5th lettern = 14th letterSo,23 +15 / 5 +14 = 38 / 19 = 2The Answer is 2 sir.