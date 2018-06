Teacher: Ok class; let us show the principal and our guests how much we have learnt so far dis year!Let’s do comparisons …So if I say small,You say small, smaller, smallest[Students nod]Teacher: BigClass: “Big, Bigger, Biggest.”Teacher: “clean.”Class: “clean, cleaner, cleanest.Teacher: “tall.”Class: “tall, taller, tallest.Teacher [smiles]:”very good!!!Class: “very good, very goodder, very goodest.Teacher: “oh gosh.”Class: oh gosh, oh gosher, oh goshest!!!Teacher: “stop it now”Class: “stop it now, stop it nower, stop it nowest!!!Teacher: “oh please.”Class:”oh please, oh pleaser, oh please-st..Teacher: “Look at me..!!!Class: “look at me, look at me-er, look at me-est.Teacher: “what a disgrace!Class: “what a disgrace, what a disgracer, what a disgrace-st.Teacher [furious]: I don die…Class: I don die, I don dier, I don diest!!!