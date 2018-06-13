A wife went on holiday leaving the husband behind. The husband got so horny one day that he decided to try the maid who had just come from Nsukka village and seemed clever. He called the maid to his bedroom where he had taken off his pants, pointed to his manhood when the maid arrived.Husband: Do you know what this is?Maid: (Shyly) YesHusband: Do you know what it is for?Maid: YesHusband: show me. The maid immediately dropped to her knees held the item with both hands drew closer and opened her mouth. The husband was shivering with anticipation The maid then began,“My name is Amaka Nweke, I’m 24 years old and I’m from Nsukka, Enugu State. I would like to make a shout-out to my parents, my uncle Emeka Ossai in Onitsha a.k.a ‘Eribe agwuagwu’ and auntie Nneka a.k.a ‘ochalugo nwanyi’. I would also like to tell my boyfriend Obinna that I miss him. Can u play me Ashawo by Flavour Nabania?”She said to the man; “Oga, take your microphone I am through.