I pledge to Nigeria my country where govt officials don’t know the national anthem, where you are jailed for stealing maggi and given a chieftaincy title for stealing millions and billions, where you are robbed of ur phone and the robbers come back for ur pin code and charger, where you check the expiry date of gala after eating it, where you can drive a car for years without a driver’s licence, where groundnuts is sold in bottles and water in satchets, where you go to church with extension cord and BB charger because there is no light at home, where ladies don’t accept flowers for val or birthday, where lizard go look ur eyeball, nod head saying ‘bros notin dey happen’, where a blind begger will reject a fake naira note, where you say an opening prayer at nite clubs, where parents claim they were always first position in school, where gala and lacasera are the best options when stuck in traffic, where our mother use peak milk tins to prepare moi-moi, where we fight for everyting, to gain admission into school, to get a job, and worse, to enter a bus, where your type of generator shows how rich u are, where we are always suffering and smiling, so help me God!