Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Close your eyes  (Read 3076 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Close your eyes
« on: Apr 29, 2016, 09:07 AM »
Jasmine: I noticed that you often close your eyes when you start singing?

Julie: I do because I cannot tolerate my audience sleeping.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 