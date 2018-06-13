When You Ask A Nigerian Politician 'What's Your Take On The Heat?Journalist: What are your thoughts on this heat Nigerians are complaining about and what is government doing about it?Lai Mohammed: This is the result of PDP's misrule, they stole the ozone layer.FEMI ADESINA: Mr. President promised us change and that includes change in temperature. Change is here, embrace change.Akinwunmi Abode: We have signed a $10 million deal with LG to install air condition across the Lagos skyline.Ibe Kachikwu: I assure you all that this heat will disappear by 2pm on 29th May.Bukola Saraki: Tinubu wanted the heat to be more than this, but I opposed him out of my love for Nigeria and that's why they're witch hunting me.Goodluck Jonathan: The heat was not this bad when I left power, but Nigerians did not appreciate me.Adams Oshiomole: Diezani Alison-Madueke stole the N100 billion meant for temperature control research.Nasir El Rufai: We are in talks with General Electric to see how they can generate power for Kaduna from this heatRauf Aregbesola: I have just approved payment of January salary so that Osun workers can buy hand fanAliko Dangote: Next week, we are commissioning the Dangote Fan Factory. By 2030, Australia will be buying fans from us.Ben Murray-Bruce: *tweets* when Naira is weak and inflation is high automatically there will be heat. This is common sense!Ngozi Okonjo Iweala: Under the last administration, there was no political will to address climate change.