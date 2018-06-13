Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: I want nothing
A guy took his girlfriend out...

WAITER: What can I bring for you, sir?

GUY: I will have nothing.

WAITER: And you madam?

GIRLFRIEND: Can I have 2 nothings, please.
