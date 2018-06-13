Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: The barber and old man  (Read 3764 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: The barber and old man
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 09:33 AM »
Old man went to the barber shop with 8 hairs on his head.

Barber asked: shall I cut or count? He smile and said colour it.
