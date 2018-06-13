Pages: [1]   Go Down

yetadem

Medical Joke: Eyes pain
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 09:39 AM »
Patient: Doctor, my eyes pain whenever I drink tea.

Doctor: Take the spoon out of the mug before you drink.
