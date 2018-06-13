Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rude Joke: Below sea level  (Read 3343 times)

yetadem

Rude Joke: Below sea level
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 09:55 AM »
FATHER: How are your grades, son?

SON: Under water, Dad.

FATHER: Under water? What do you mean?

SON: They're below C level.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 