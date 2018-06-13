Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: You are very rude  (Read 3753 times)

yetadem

Funniest Joke: You are very rude
« on: Apr 30, 2016, 10:04 AM »
Girlfriend: You are very rude all the time I was talking you kept yawning!

Boyfriend: I wasn’t yawning. I was trying to say something, but you didn’t let me.
Logged

AndrewBiggens

Re: Funniest Joke: You are very rude
« Reply #1 on: Jun 05, 2018, 02:13 PM »
Hahaha! This made my day.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 