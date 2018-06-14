Job Title: ROVING SALES OFFICERJob Title: Lasol Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: Secondary School (SSCE) ONDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Finance / Accounting / Audit Sales / MarketingResponsibilities: – Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately to make a sale; – Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails; – Cold calling to arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business; – Responding to incoming email and phone inquiries;acting as a contact between a company and its existing and potential markets; – Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales; – gathering market and customer information; – Representing their company at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations; – Negotiating on price, costs, delivery and specifications with buyers and managers; – Challenging any objections with a view to getting the customer to buy; – Advising on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions;Qualifications and Requirements: – SSCE or OND in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration and any other related discipline – Able to maintain knowledge of current product location. – Dedicated and meticulous—high level of accuracy and attention to details