Customer Support Executive Job at Zoto Nigeria
Job Title: Customer Support Executive

Company: Zoto Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

Zoto is Mahindra Comviva’s latest brand. Zoto is Nigeria’s leading mobile phone recharge solution. Zoto provides you with the fastest & safest way to recharge your mobile phone in Nigeria. Get your cash back with every recharge & recharge for family and friends easily.

Job Description: – Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically or face to face – Respond promptly to customer inquiries – Handle and resolve customer complaints – Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle product and service inquiries – Organize workflow to meet customer timeframes – Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource – Prepare and distribute customer activity reports – Communicate and coordinate with internal departments – Follow up on customer interactions

Requirement: – Only applicants with Experience as a Customer Service Representative would be considered.

