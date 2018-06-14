Job Title: Customer Support ExecutiveCompany: Zoto NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareZoto is Mahindra Comviva’s latest brand. Zoto is Nigeria’s leading mobile phone recharge solution. Zoto provides you with the fastest & safest way to recharge your mobile phone in Nigeria. Get your cash back with every recharge & recharge for family and friends easily.Job Description: – Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically or face to face – Respond promptly to customer inquiries – Handle and resolve customer complaints – Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle product and service inquiries – Organize workflow to meet customer timeframes – Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource – Prepare and distribute customer activity reports – Communicate and coordinate with internal departments – Follow up on customer interactionsRequirement: – Only applicants with Experience as a Customer Service Representative would be considered.