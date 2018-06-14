Job Title: Sage West Africa Technical ManagerCompany: SageJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world’s entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 35 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy. In a world where only the voices of the biggest are heard, we will always fight to hear the voice of the entrepreneur. We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers. As a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation – not only financially but through the participation of colleagues who are also empowered to give to the causes that matter to them.Overview: – The primary function of this job is to strategically and operationally manage the critical functions of Presales, Training, Quality Assurance and Technical Channel Support for Sage West Africa.Responsibilities: – The incumbent will be responsible for leading and managing a team that will have extensive technical knowledge of the Sage suite of products – The incumbent will be responsible for understanding the global Sage Product Strategy and be able to work with the leadership team in West Africa in applying it locally in line with industry requirements. – Over and above this the individual will work with the regional and global Sage product and development teams to ensure that there is input on the Sage Product Roadmap for the Sage West Africa requirements. – Be the first point of contact from the Sage West Africa team and the channel when it comes to understanding the Sage Product Strategy. – Be able to manage the training content for Sage West Africa in conjunction with the Sage Regional and Global training offices. – Be the custodian of the Sage quality assurance methodology that is applied by the channel in running implementations. – Also must manage the QA process for Sage X3 and X3 PeopleQualifications: – Suitable candidates will have an in-depth understanding of mid-market and enterprise business management software and primarily ERP and HR & Payroll. – Knowledge of the Sage mid-market and enterprise business management software solutions will be an added advantage. – Have strong management and leadership skills and be able to provide technical leadership over a wide range of business management software (ERP and HR & Payroll). – Have strong self-management skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities. – Previous experience in mid-market and enterprise software development, project management and implementations will be an added advantage.Personal Qualities: – Ideal candidates will have sound technical knowledge, with a minimum of 5 years proven sales track record. – Be a strong technical leader. – The ideal candidate will be target and results-driven. – The successful applicant will display strong leadership, interpersonal and communication skills. – Only individuals that are meeting the minimum performance criteria in their current role will be considered.