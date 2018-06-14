Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Fosad Consulting LtdJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFosad Consulting Ltd is a business support services firm with offerings in Human Resource Management, Immigrations and Real Estate Consulting.We have been mandated by a client of ours, one of the foremost and fastest growing pension fund administrators to source for individuals with passion and drive to fill the role of Marketing Executive.. – Successful candidates will report to the Team Lead, Business Development Unit.Job Summary: – Profiling new clients and bringing in new business to the company while sourcing for EOI, AVC and having CIS presentations in organisations.Principal Duties and Responsibilities: – Opening and closing of new businesses. – Registration of new clients and/ or staff of organizations. – Processing of RSA form for timely generation of pins. – Ensuring client satisfaction by listening to the needs of the client, proffering solutions immediately were available and building a good relationship for referrals. – Sales of Additional Voluntary Contribution to clients alongside their RSA. – Give client updates on the pension industry through one of our channel(s) such as the customer interactive session. – To ensure that accounts opened are funded.Daily Activities/ Tasks: – Prospect for new business and make ‘cold calls’ to establish relationship were necessary – Schedule a list of organisations to visit for new recruits/staffs – Enlist clients who are dissatisfied with their PFAs’ for transfer – Resolve issues or challenges with pensions. e.g Updates on mobile alert – Follow up on remittance and channel to the appropriate unit.Qualifications:Required knowledge, skills and abilities: – Good problem solving skill. – Good analytical skill – Good knowledge of Microsoft office suite – Undying optimistic AttitudeGeneric Skills: – Team worker, interpersonal skills, commercial focus.Flair, energy and sustained capacity for hard and smart work – Confident and Sociable – Outstanding interpersonal, organizational and communication skills with very fluent English.Supervisory Skills: – The charisma to lead team members in achieving set objectives. – Good relationship management skillsMinimum Qualifications: – A minimum of OND – Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Excellent Negotiation skillsAdditional Information: – Experience working in a PFA is an added advantage.