Job Title: Business Development ManagerCompany: Holborn AcademyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingHolborn Academy is a new British Curriculum School, in Wuse II, Abuja. We are currently seeking professionals with experience of the same, who are motivated and energetic and wish to be part of a unique school, which fosters excellence, innovation and success. The school is an Early Years and Primary school, which opens in September 2016. Academic and support staff will need to creative and utterly committed to the well being of children.Ref: AH 1Person Specifications: – Minimum of Bachelors degree – Excellent written and oral communication skills – Must be computer literate – Minimum of 4 years relevant work experience, familiarity with work in an educational establishment would be preferred . – Must be able to work with minimum supervision, whilst being team oriented, hardworking and innovative.