Job Title: REGIONAL SALES MANAGERCompany: Willers SolutionsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 10 – 15 yearsLocation: Delta, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWe are a fast paced business management solutions firm with an array of value offerings to Corporate organisations. We work in all major sectors of the economy engaging highly trained and sector-experienced Consultants. Willers Solutions Limited is an indigenous firm with cutting edge value proposition geared towards value maximization.Our focus is on creating and managing change in organisations by formulating and implementing customer centric strategies. We have acquired capabilities to engage a wide range of assignments essentially to enable clients execute projects, enhance efficiency and to develop human capacity.Our mode of delivery connotes our own highly competitive recruitment of quality, zealous and experienced consultants whose expertise we continuously enhance through intensive training in the use of our proprietary management tools and techniques.Our guiding philosophy is predicated on the premise that what most companies and individuals have in common is either the dissatisfaction with their current results or a drive to transit to another level. Our focus quintessentially is to bridge this gap and create value for our clients as a result of the work we do with them.FMCG- FOODSREQUIREMENTS: – 10-15 Years’ Experience – Based In Asaba and Would Be Responsible For the Entire Eastern Region