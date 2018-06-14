Job Title: Executive – Business DevelopmentCompany: Noor Takaful PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingNoor Takaful Plc, the first full fledged licensed Takaful Insurance Operator in Nigeria, is currently recruiting to fill key management and executive position. We are seeking innovative and solution driven professional for the position above:Job Ref: NTBD02Reporting to: Head – Business DevelopmentJob Overview: – Responsible for the management of the business development functions of the CompanyKey Responsibilities: – Manage, develop, implement and maintain all business development activities in accordance with established policies and Standard Operating Procedures.Person Specification:Educational Qualifications: – First degree in any subject. – MBA or Masters degree in a related subject is an added advantage.Professional Qualifications: – ACII is an added advantageExperience: – Minimum of 5 years experience of which 3 years should be in the insurance industry – In addition, candidates must have spent at least 3 years in a supervisory role.