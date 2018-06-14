Job Title: Business Development StrategistCompany: Pumoh.ComJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPumoh Exclusive Online Shop is an online ecommerce platform for selling and buying of wide variety of goods and services. Partner with us today and know the difference.Job Description: – Build and manage the activities of Sales Executives responsible for developing business for the company. – Grow and retain existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services to clients. – Present business development training and mentoring to Sales Executives and other internal staff. – Using knowledge of the market, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators. – Prospect for new clients. – Plan persuasive approaches and pitches that will convince potential clients to do business with the company. – Develop a rapport with new clients, and set targets for sales and provide support that will continually improve the relationship.Requirements: – The ideal candidates (Male/Female) must be graduates of Marketing or related discipline from a reputable University. Possession of MBA will be an added advantage. – They will be required to develop Strategic planning, pipeline of new business and extraordinary means of generating income for the company. A thorough knowledge of e-marketing, the solutions/services the company can provide to its clients are vital requirements. – Minimum of ten (10) years experience – Age: Not less than 35 years.