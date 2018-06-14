Responsible for supporting in providing competitive information tracking

Job Title: Brand Operations ExecutiveCompany: GlobalProfilersJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingGlobalProfilers provide a wide range of recruitment and selection services to companies in Africa. We recruit across wide range of sectors and professions in entire African region. Finding it takes specialized market knowledge combined with a genuine understanding of individual cultures & local requirements.Our team of experienced local and international recruitment professionals has deep understanding of different african markets and providing quality placements in multiple industries. We have a dedicated and growing team of skilled personnel to acquire talent for Locals but also, Expatriates & Repatriates.Responsibilities: – The individual will be a support system to the Brand Managers and Marketing team as a whole providing a blend of market insights and operational back-bone.weights, prices etc. – Responsible for providing regulatory compliance supports (APCON and NAFDAC – products) – and others pertaining to same – Responsible for supporting in providing cost reduction initiative, consumer checks and implementation of first round of small scale external or internal consumer checks. – Launch support in form of POSM and collateral vendor co-ordination and dispatch coordination with sales office – Executing Branding Implementation with cross functional teams: Marketing Branding, Vans etc – vendor coordination, sales team coordination etc. – BTL Activation – Modern Trade, Open Market Activations etc – Proactively identify sources and resource needs to support brand growthQualification and Experience: – 1-2 year experience in an advertising agency or research agency as a client service officer or researcher. – Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices. – Prior experience in sales/marketing is a plus. – Comfortable quantitative skills.