Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Hobark International Limited (HIL)Location : NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 20 yearsJob Field: Engineering / Technical Sales / MarketingHobark International Limited (HIL) is an Integrated Services Company whose subsidiaries: DrillPet International Limited (DIL), Uniterm Nigeria Limited (UNL), UltiProc Nigeria Limited (UPNL), Hobark Consultant Management Services (HCMS) and Gigasecprovide Manpower Services & Logistics Support, Drilling Operations and Consultancy Services, On/OffShore Catering Services, Drilling Rigs & Drilling Bits and Procurement Services to the Oil & Gas Industry, IP security services.Responsibilies:Specific responsibilities will include but not limited to: – Advising on the Company’s potential long and short term growth strategies. – Continuously seeking market opportunities, conditions and associated business developments. – Managing, directing and motivating the company’s sales and marketing teams to achieve set targets.Qualification & Skills: – Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Social Sciences or any other relevant field (but equivalent qualification and relevant experience can override this) – Relevant post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage. – Strong analytical, leadership and communication skills. – Ability to handle the pressure of working in a dynamic and result oriented environment.Experience: – Minimum of 20 years’ significant hands-on marketing, sales and/or commercial experience, particularly with experience in marketing and sales through various Channels, and preferably from the FMCG industry, ten (10) of which must have been spent in a senior management role. – Experience in FMCG marketing (through Channels), sales or technical planning/operations – People management experience, including proven ability to identify and develop talentsPrimary Skills: – Business Management, Finance, Marketing, Logistics, Operations.