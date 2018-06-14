Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our Client, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that provides Inspection, Training and Rope Access services to the Oil and Gas, Marine and Construction Industry. With a Vision to be the best Inspection, Training and Rope Access Services company in Africa through the delivery of high quality service that exceeds customers’ expectation.Our Client understand that their strength and continued growth lies in the quality of its people and in its commitment to offer statutory inspections and training that meet customers’ requirement, national and international standards.Job Summary: – To contribute to the profitability of the business by sustaining and growing the Sales & Marketing Business by ensuring operational excellence, revenue growth and cost-leadership. – To identify, build and maintain strategic relationships that will ensure the continued growth and profitability of the Sales & Marketing business and contribute to strengthening the organisation’s brand.Roles & Responsibilities: – Defines marketing objectives for the sales and marketing team, sets performance targets and monitors achievements against set targets – Ensures consistent, profitable growth in sales revenues through positive planning, deployment and management of sales personnel – Identifies objectives, strategies and action plans to improve short- and long-term sales and earnings – Advice management on marketing matters (new products/service, potential opportunities, implications of industry and market developments/trends) – Prepares and manages the budget for the organisation’s marketing and sales and drives its delivery – Engages with Executive Management to determine product pricing and/or discount schemes and ensures that this is effectively communicated to customers – Directs the selling activities within the organisation’s sales business, including resource deployment and customer interactions – Leads business development activities and manages existing relationships to grow the sales portfolio – Puts in place measures to effectively track and address customer feedback and complaints – Analyses performance reports and reports trends in profitability and pricing – Reviews sales and marketing reports and reports to Executive Management on performanceRequirements: – Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in the Sales or Marketing department of a similar organisation with at least three in a management role – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree/HND in a Social science, Accounting, Finance or Engineering or related disciplineDesirable: – MBA or related Master’s degree is an advantageSkills and Competencies: – Operations management – Sales & Marketing – Relationship Management – Stakeholder management – Industry and business knowledge – Entrepreneurial orientation – Customer relationship management – Industry and business knowledge – Marketing Strategy development/implementation – Negotiation and persuasion – Communication (verbal and written).