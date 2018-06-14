Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Finance / Accounting / Audit. Sales / MarketingPricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our Client, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that provides Inspection, Training and Rope Access services to the Oil and Gas, Marine and Construction Industry. With a Vision to be the best Inspection, Training and Rope Access Services company in Africa through the delivery of high quality service that exceeds customers’ expectation.Our Client understand that their strength and continued growth lies in the quality of its people and in its commitment to offer statutory inspections and training that meet customers’ requirement, national and international standards.Job Summary: – To support the achievement of marketing and business development targets by creating awareness about the organisation products and thus increasing turnover and market shareRoles & Responsibilities: – Assists in the implementation of business development marketing strategies, plans, policies and procedures to increase profitability. – Supports in enhancing market presence and competitive performance of company products/services – Supports the overall marketing objectives of the business both externally and internally – Assists in assessing and conducting market research to determine the marketing potential of new and existing business locations, available customers and makes recommendations to Marketing Manager – Plans and prioritises personal marketing activities and customer/prospect contact towards achieving agreed targets and growing own customer portfolio – Makes marketing calls, responds to and follows up on marketing enquiries – Communicates internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business and sustainable relationships – Conducts market research and analysis of market performance of company products to monitor customer preferences/satisfaction and identify new markets for all company products – Works with Head, Business Development & Marketing and business area teams to conceptualise and develop new service lines based on market research – Obtains and records customers’ complaints and follows up to ensure prompt resolution – Organizes and maintains customer files/record system, filing correspondence and other documentation – Reports to the Marketing Manager on all marketing activities including progress on achievement of set targetsRequirements: – Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in the Sales or Marketing. – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree/HND in a Social science, Accounting, Finance or Engineering or related disciplineSkills and Competencies: – Sales & Marketing – Relationship Management – Stakeholder management – Industry and business knowledge – Entrepreneurial orientation – Customer relationship management – Industry and business knowledge – Negotiation and persuasion – Communication (verbal and written).