Job Title: Marketing Analytics ManagerCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.Reports To: Consumer Data, Media and Digital ManagerLevel: L5APurpose of Role: – To lead the systems, disciplines and process improvements required to transform performance management and data/insights provision to the business in order to make our investment choices more effective and efficient.Complexity: – Working across all data sources (qualitative, quantitative, M&E and external market data) to synthesise and package information for meaningful interpretation and ease of access. – Work across multiple brand teams and cross functionally with limited global functional expertise beyond Market Logic. – Supporting in the integration of a multi-discipline and diverse team to act as a unified hub that leads the thinking and analytics which are required in transforming our function for the future.Leadership Responsibilities: – Working across diverse internal teams and external service providers to form a powerful center of excellence that services the data and insight needs of the business. – To provide ‘expert’ advice into brand and customer marketing teams and coach in the utilisation of data and supporting tools/systems. – To help lead a transformation in performance management disciplines and routine in ways of working. – To support in leading GLT strategic choices around portfolio participation and external market context to create winning strategies. – Key Decisions: Market Logic, research and data cost choices for alignment.Top 3-5 Accountabilities: – Integrate insights from trackers, syndicated research, M&E, ad hoc research projects, media/digital tracking, internal data and analysis from various teams/functions to deliver holistic learnings that helps teams and leaders set priorities and make informed decisions based on relevant data, analytical rigour and real insight. – Work across innovation, customer marketing, business strategy, commercial finance, brand marketing, consumer planning and media to map the data inputs available and required for the future. – Lead the implementation of ‘Market Logic’ a fledgling Diageo tool to build a searchable database of all our research and core data trackers (think internal Google). – Embed tracker tools, disciplines and usage capability within the marketing and customer marketing function to enable teams to access, analyse and interpret data efficiently and effectively. – Work with consumer planning colleagues to embed insights and analytics capability across the marketing and customer marketing functions. – Champion M&E supported by commercial finance and include outputs in Market LogicQualifications and Experience Required: – Minimum 8 years’ experience in consumer planning, marketing analytics, research fields. – Demonstrated experience in consultancy or integrated marketing service function delivery. – Post graduate degree, MBA or equivalent in relevant field. – Demented ability in working cross functionally to deliver performance outcomes. – Digitally enabled and savvy … comfortable within a new marketing age. – Proven experience in data synthesis and analysis to deliver insightful and accessible strategies to business leaders. – Experience in provision of integrated systems for data and insight delivery to teams.