Job Title: Trade Activation Manager – EastCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Abia, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.Location: Aba, NigeriaLevel: 5BReports To: Customer Marketing DirectorContext/Scope: – A key contributor to the success of the GNPLC strategic plan is an effective Customer Marketing team demonstrating industry leadership- translating trade strategy and brand Game Plans into a world class Commercial plan – winning the visibility war at the point of purchase and meeting both trade and consumer needs.Complexities: – Based on the new RTC channel reclassification and expansion, a total of 12 channels have been identified within our coverage universe – each with clearly defined standards that need to be activated in line with our defined activation standards. – The heightened competitive and dynamic beer landscape in Nigeria with multiple brands, formats, sku’s and price points adds an additional level of complexity to this role in driving executional brilliance and standards across all channels and locations.Our ever expanding product portfolio further stretches the scope of this role as it is responsible for activating our entire GN portfolio across all priority channels with significant cross functional stakeholder management required (CPR, Sales Operations, Commercial finance, Brand teams, Activation teams, Sales teams)Purpose of Role: – To play a key role in enabling GN PLC to accelerate its commercial agenda, delivering significant financial benefit by ensuring that the commercial calendar is activated, monitored and reported OTIF and in line with the agreed activation standards.Top 3- 5 Accountabilitiesl:Joined Up Business Planning: – Supports in the development of the JUBP by brand, channel, division and customer. – Supports the quarterly activity planning cycle effectiveness – Supports in ensuring that the CM activity execution/activation calendar, is optimized in line with field sales capacity and capabilityActivity Planning & Commercial calendar: – Supports the development of the commercial channel and customer activation plans (including investment) – Maintains & orchestrates the trade activation/execution calendar. – Leads the Project management of the in-field execution/activation of the commercial activity calendar. – Use expertise in the outlet universe to drive brilliant execution.Budget Management: – Accountable for trade activation budget and ensures that all spend are in line with plan and agreed guidelinesSales & Category Growth Drivers: – Leads the in-field execution/activation, monitoring & reporting of the relevant Sales & category/portfolio growth drivers. – Also supports the broader sales team to execute brilliantly against them at maximum scaleSales Cycle Briefings: – Owns the sales cycle briefing sessions and coordinates the executionQualifications and Experience Required (Max 5 – 8 key requirements): – A strong track record in Sales at a management level, with experience in at least two areas of Sales including ideally Field Sales. A track record in roles that require analytical thinking, data trend analysis and diagnosisPrevious experience of: – Managing others/leading managers and getting results through cross functional teams is valuable. – Strategic planning, linking strategy into implementation through customer plans is important.. – This role requires strong project management skills, commercial and financial capability/acumen, a high level of computer literacy and previous experience of working with other parts of Sales and other functions particularly marketing and Finance is critical. Must also have a good track record in previous roles. – 5yrs commercial experience in field sales & customer marketing – Undergraduate degree level or equivalent (PG business oriented professional certification and or academic qualification is desirable but not mandatory).