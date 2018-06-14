Job Title: Area Managers, RetailCompany: DiageoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks company, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of our industry.Arthur Guinness, Alexander Walker and all those many talented people that followed in their footsteps, cared deeply about the people and businesses they fostered, and the communities in which they operated. Today we stand on the shoulders of these giants and act with the same entrepreneurial spirit.We have hundreds of beer, wine and spirits brands – global, local, crafted, authentic, culturally relevant, luxury brands. Products created centuries ago, nurtured and grown with passion and care alongside incredible new products created today, developed by people with the talent and drive to invent the future.Context and Purpose of Role: – We are looking to fill the role of Area Manager, Retail to join an effective & flexible field sales force demonstrating industry leadership in both volume driving & brand building activity. – The role is responsible for overseeing the sales out (depletion) in a particular geographical area. – The role holder ensures consistent profitable growth in sales revenues through positive planning, deployment, training and management of frontline field sales team. – The Area Manager, Retail will be responsible for developing strategies, objectives and action plans to achieve short and long term sales targets.Top Accountabilities: – Drive achievement of profitable volume/market share target for beer and spirit for the Area via delivery of Outlet Execution standards for the Area. Ensure RRS scheme within the area is fully deployed and standards maintained as per the RRS guidelines. – Coach and train team members 14 times a month in line with monthly activities checklist. Identifies training needs of TMs and WMs, while supporting TMs in the capability development of RSEs/SE’s and works with Capability team to build team’s capability and ensure a talent pipeline – Ensures brilliant execution of customer marketing/marketing promotional activity by ensuring the right outlets are selected, agencies are adhering to our standards, constant review of what is working and on time in full delivery of reporting. – Fully understands the use of SFA, trains team on its usage and ensures all parameters are adhered to.Qualifications and Experience Required: – A graduate with minimum 3 – 5 years’ broad experience in Sales gained across sales/consumer/customer marketing. A strong track record in Sales, preferably in more than one area. Particularly critical is previous experience of Field Sales or other customer facing roles. – A good understanding of all Diageo Way of Selling Capabilities and tools and how these interact together to deliver brilliant execution in Field Sales. – Strong capability and able to coach others in Outlet Execution standards, building relationships as well as structured call, persuasive selling and brand passion. – This role requires a strong understanding of how to champion responsible drinking at the outlet level. – Previous experience of coaching/leading others and getting results through teams as well as good commercial understanding, strong numerical skills, a high level of computer literacy are important. – Previous experience of working with other parts of Sales and/or other functions is particularly valuable. – Strong strategic planning skills – High analytical – Good communication skills –written and verbal – Good IT skills – Good negotiation skills – Experienced driver with valid licenseBarriers to Success in Role: – Lack of determination to achieving and driving high standards – Not willing to work late nights – Not willing to coach team members in the field – Inability to work with minimal supervision.