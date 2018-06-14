Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Pruvia Integrated LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Real Estate Sales / MarketingPruvia integrated limited was conceived in 2006, as regards its incorporation, it is still a relatively young company. it originated in response to providing world class services to the society at large and offering an alternative that is satisfactory in areas of our specialty. It has carried out service rendering duties in various states of Nigeria and within the ever bustling business environment of Lagos.Our Client a major player in real estate, seeks to employ the services of suitably qualified applicants into their esteem organisationRESPONSIBILITIES: – Develop and maintain a stable long-term clientele base through direct marketing approach – Make presentations to groups at corporate gatherings and community groups on the subject of prospecting the company’s products & Services – Development and activate the company’s product and services in specified Location – Write concise and timely field report to unit head using the MS office packageREQUIREMENT: – B.Sc/HND/OND in any discipline – Must be 25 years and Above – Possess flare for Marketing and SalesNOTE: Applicants should be resident in Lagos Mainland.