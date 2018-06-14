Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Executive Job at B. Adedipe Associates Limited
Job Title: Marketing Executive

Company: B. Adedipe Associates Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

B. Adedipe Associates Limited – We are a compact and dynamic financial/management consulting firm, in continuous operation now for over 20 years, we are seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the position above.

Job Description: – These officers must be people willing and ready to market the different products/offerings of the company.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills: – First Degree (2:1 minimum) in Economics or any Social Science discipline. – Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience in a structured organization – Experience in Real Estate industry will be an advantage – Mature, self-motivated, proactive, fast learner and team player – Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – IT proficient (MS Word, MS Excel & PowerPoint) – Proficient in spoken and written English – Good knowledge of the domestic economy – Must be knowledgeable and experienced in Marketing, Market Research, Reporting and general marketing activities – Must be professional in appearance and conduct – Membership of a professional body or a recognised professional certificate will be an added advantage. – Not more than 30 years.

