Job Title: Chief Sales OfficerCompany: Profiliant Development Resources LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MALocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingProfiliant Development Resources Limited is the leading B2B sales & marketing consultancy serving blue-chip clients across the Middle East & Africa. Profiliant is an acclaimed Workplace Performance Improvement (WPI) organization focusing on solutions that improve Leadership & Team performance in areas like Strategy, Individual/Team Productivity, Sales, Business Development and Customer Service.. – As Chief Sales Officer of the Business, this seasoned professional will create and execute a business strategy with the goal of retaining the customer base and increasing revenue billing with existing clients. – This will entail identifying new business/product opportunities; developing a pricing and revenue plan; and maintaining/improving service standards. – In addition, this role will oversee marketing communications and brand development for the business, ensuring that marketing spend delivers on key tracking metrics, and most importantly is aligned with revenue generating activities.Qualifications: – The ideal candidate should have a strong background in a professional services environment, like a consulting firm. – Experience in sales, business development and marketing. – Experience in running a business as an executive team member – Strong individual contributor. – Strong communication and presentation skills. – Minimum of an MBA or other Masters Degree; (An Accounting/Finance experience will be an added advantage) – Strong operational experience- ideally has worked in a senior management role for 10+ years in a socially responsible organization with progressive experience leading to at least three years experience in operational/administrative management – Demonstrated experience in financial planning and analysis with previous experience overseeing human resources, information technology, and legal – Skills should include organizational development, personnel management, budget and resource development, and strategic planning; demonstrated success developing and monitoring systems to manage both operational and programmatic work that involve high levels of collaboration – Excellent people skills, with an ability to partner with a dynamic leadership team – Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to the mission of our firm – Flexible and able to multi-task; can work within an ambiguous, fast-moving environment, while also driving toward clarity and solutions; demonstrated resourcefulness in setting priorities and guiding investment in people and systems