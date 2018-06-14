Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Stag Engineering Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Engineering / TechnicalStag Engineering Nigeria Limited is a leading wholly Nigerian owned engineering firm in Nigeria. The company has over 40 years experience in providing expert engineering services and mercantile power to discerning clients in Nigeria and West Africa. At present it delivers over 1,000MW of mercantile power to these clients. The company has recently expanded into the marine and will be expanding its expertise to railway solutions in 2013.As a leading provider of power generators and mercantile power in Nigeria, STAG has formed relationships with several power generator manufacturers such as SDMO, John Deere, MTU, Stanadyne to name a few.Qualifications: – B.Sc Electrical / Mechanical Engineering with 10 years Sales experience. – COREN registration required and must be computer literate.