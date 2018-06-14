Pages: [1]   Go Down

Head, Marketing Job at Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Title: Head, Marketing

Company: Michael Stevens Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  

Experience: 5 years

Location: Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Michael Stevens Consulting is an international Human Resource Development & Management Consulting practice firm, with offices in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, as well as in Accra, Ghana. Plans are at advanced stage to open subsidiaries in The Gambia, Sierra-Loan and Liberia.

Details: – Our client a leading microfinance institution located in Rivers State requires for immediate employment a suitably qualified candidate for the position of Head, Marketing

Job Description:

Duties: – Manage all aspects of the marketing for key bank products integrating with the product team. – Build the acquisition, growth and retention segment plans leading the integration and coordination of direct marketing, advertising, campaign development, analytical support and channel deployment of the marketing for the product. – Conceptualizes all marketing programs for a specific product, focusing on attracting new clients, growing existing and retaining existing clients. Provides direction to all support teams technology, web teams on product positioning

Skills: – College degree required. – With minimum of 5 years experience (Preferred MBA) – Solid analytical background. – Strong quantitative skills. – Ability to apply analyzes to identify implications, create recommendations, and develop action oriented initiatives.

