Job Title: Head, MarketingCompany: Michael Stevens ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMichael Stevens Consulting is an international Human Resource Development & Management Consulting practice firm, with offices in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, as well as in Accra, Ghana. Plans are at advanced stage to open subsidiaries in The Gambia, Sierra-Loan and Liberia.Details: – Our client a leading microfinance institution located in Rivers State requires for immediate employment a suitably qualified candidate for the position of Head, MarketingJob Description:Duties: – Manage all aspects of the marketing for key bank products integrating with the product team. – Build the acquisition, growth and retention segment plans leading the integration and coordination of direct marketing, advertising, campaign development, analytical support and channel deployment of the marketing for the product. – Conceptualizes all marketing programs for a specific product, focusing on attracting new clients, growing existing and retaining existing clients. Provides direction to all support teams technology, web teams on product positioningSkills: – College degree required. – With minimum of 5 years experience (Preferred MBA) – Solid analytical background. – Strong quantitative skills. – Ability to apply analyzes to identify implications, create recommendations, and develop action oriented initiatives.